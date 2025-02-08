ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election 2025 | Jangpura Assembly Seat: Manish Sisodia Takes The Lead

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has taken the lead after trailing for a brief period during the counting of postal votes.

All eyes were on the Jangpura Assembly seat in the national capital as the senior AAP leader Sisodia is in the fray. He is taking on BJP nominee Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a three-time MLA, and Congress candidate Farhad Suri, former Mayor of Delhi.

Jangpura seat is located in the South-East district of Delhi and comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Jangpura seat had a total of 146383 electors. Total number of valid votes was 88284. Kumar bagged 45133 votes to defeat his nearest rival by 16063 votes. BJP candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi stood second with a total of 29070 votes.