Delhi Election 2025 | Jangpura Assembly Seat: Manish Sisodia Takes The Lead

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has taken the lead after trailing for a brief period during the counting of postal votes.
All eyes were on the Jangpura Assembly seat in the national capital as the senior AAP leader Sisodia is in the fray. He is taking on BJP nominee Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a three-time MLA, and Congress candidate Farhad Suri, former Mayor of Delhi.
Jangpura seat is located in the South-East district of Delhi and comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Jangpura seat had a total of 146383 electors. Total number of valid votes was 88284. Kumar bagged 45133 votes to defeat his nearest rival by 16063 votes. BJP candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi stood second with a total of 29070 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly polls, the Jangpura seat had a total of 142038 electors. Total number of valid votes was 90990. Kumar won with an AAP ticket, securing a total of 43927 votes. BJP nominee Maninder Singh Dhir came second with a total of 23477 votes. He lost by 20450 votes.
In the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls, the Jangpura seat had a total of 129053 electors. Total number of valid votes was 79820. AAP candidate Maninder Singh Dhir won and became an MLA. He secured a total of 29701 votes. Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who was with Congress back then, finished in the second spot with 27957 votes. He losing margin was 1744 votes.