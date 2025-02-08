ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election 2025: BJP Clinches RK Puram From AAP

New Delhi: BJP has finally made inroads into the RK Puram seat, won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the previous two Delhi Assembly Elections in 2020 and 2015. As per the data available on the ECI portal, BJP's Anil Sharma garnered 43, 260 votes against AAP's Pramila Tokas' 28,807 and Congress' Vishes Kumar's 3, 079, a distant third.

Located in the New Delhi district, RK Puram comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 assembly polls, it had a total of 1,57,876 electors with 89,477 valid votes. At that time, AAP's Tokas won, securing a total of 47,208 votes while BJP's Sharma came second with a total of 36,839 votes, losing by a margin of 10,369 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, R K Puram had 1,50,141 electors of which the valid votes were at 95,794. AAP's Tokas became MLA after securing a total of 54,645 votes against BJP candidate Sharma's 35,577 votes who lost by a margin of 19,068 votes.