ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election 2025: BJP Clinches RK Puram From AAP

In the 2020 assembly polls, AAP's Tokas won with 47,208 votes while BJP's Anil Sharma got 36,839 votes, losing by a margin of 10,369 votes.

BJP supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday.
BJP supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

New Delhi: BJP has finally made inroads into the RK Puram seat, won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the previous two Delhi Assembly Elections in 2020 and 2015. As per the data available on the ECI portal, BJP's Anil Sharma garnered 43, 260 votes against AAP's Pramila Tokas' 28,807 and Congress' Vishes Kumar's 3, 079, a distant third.

Located in the New Delhi district, RK Puram comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 assembly polls, it had a total of 1,57,876 electors with 89,477 valid votes. At that time, AAP's Tokas won, securing a total of 47,208 votes while BJP's Sharma came second with a total of 36,839 votes, losing by a margin of 10,369 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, R K Puram had 1,50,141 electors of which the valid votes were at 95,794. AAP's Tokas became MLA after securing a total of 54,645 votes against BJP candidate Sharma's 35,577 votes who lost by a margin of 19,068 votes.

In the 2013 Assembly elections, saffron party's Sharma won the seat defeating AAP's Shazia Ilmi Malik by a 326 margin, which amounted to 0.39% of the total votes polled. BJP got a vote share of 33.17 per cent.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Congress' Barkha Singh won RK Puram, defeating BJP's Radhey Shyam Sharma by a margin of 9,317 votes or 13.89 per cent of the cast votes. The winning party, Congress had a vote share of 53.5 per cent.

In the current election, 13 candidates were in the fray. They are Pramila Tokas (AAP), Sunil Kain (BSP), Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Abha Jha (BMSP), Kuldeep Singh Ahlawat (IND), Permila (IND), Ramesh Advocate (IND), Rai Singh (IND), Vishesh Kumar (INC), Vijay Kumar (PPID), Saravanan (RMP), Lokesh Kumar Masterji (RRWP), Neeraj Chourasiya (YBRP).

Also Read:

  1. Delhi Elections 2025 Karol Bagh Seat Result: AAP's Vishesh Ravi Defeats BJP CM-Contender Dushyant Gautam, Scores Hat Trick
  2. Delhi Elections 2025: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar Defeats BJP's Priyanka In Kondli, Secures Victory For Party

New Delhi: BJP has finally made inroads into the RK Puram seat, won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the previous two Delhi Assembly Elections in 2020 and 2015. As per the data available on the ECI portal, BJP's Anil Sharma garnered 43, 260 votes against AAP's Pramila Tokas' 28,807 and Congress' Vishes Kumar's 3, 079, a distant third.

Located in the New Delhi district, RK Puram comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 assembly polls, it had a total of 1,57,876 electors with 89,477 valid votes. At that time, AAP's Tokas won, securing a total of 47,208 votes while BJP's Sharma came second with a total of 36,839 votes, losing by a margin of 10,369 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, R K Puram had 1,50,141 electors of which the valid votes were at 95,794. AAP's Tokas became MLA after securing a total of 54,645 votes against BJP candidate Sharma's 35,577 votes who lost by a margin of 19,068 votes.

In the 2013 Assembly elections, saffron party's Sharma won the seat defeating AAP's Shazia Ilmi Malik by a 326 margin, which amounted to 0.39% of the total votes polled. BJP got a vote share of 33.17 per cent.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Congress' Barkha Singh won RK Puram, defeating BJP's Radhey Shyam Sharma by a margin of 9,317 votes or 13.89 per cent of the cast votes. The winning party, Congress had a vote share of 53.5 per cent.

In the current election, 13 candidates were in the fray. They are Pramila Tokas (AAP), Sunil Kain (BSP), Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Abha Jha (BMSP), Kuldeep Singh Ahlawat (IND), Permila (IND), Ramesh Advocate (IND), Rai Singh (IND), Vishesh Kumar (INC), Vijay Kumar (PPID), Saravanan (RMP), Lokesh Kumar Masterji (RRWP), Neeraj Chourasiya (YBRP).

Also Read:

  1. Delhi Elections 2025 Karol Bagh Seat Result: AAP's Vishesh Ravi Defeats BJP CM-Contender Dushyant Gautam, Scores Hat Trick
  2. Delhi Elections 2025: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar Defeats BJP's Priyanka In Kondli, Secures Victory For Party

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAPBJPNEW DELHI LOK SABHA SEATECIDELHI ELECTION 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.