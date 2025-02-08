Delhi Election 2025: AAP Likely To Retain Matia Mahal For Third Time

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain the Matia Mahal seat, which it has been holding since the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections. This time, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded Aaley Mohammed Iqbal to take on BJP's Deepti Indora, who is a post-graduate and Congress nominee Asiam Ahmed Khan, a graduate.

It looks like Iqbal is inching towards victory over Indora. As per the ECI data, after 15 of 16 rounds of counting, Iqbal is leading with 56,563 votes trailed by Indora with 14,840 votes and Khan a distant third with 9,993 votes.

Matia Mahal is located in the Central District of Delhi and comes under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, it had a total of 1,25,793 electors with the total number of valid votes at 8,83,54.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Shoaib Iqbal won the seat, securing 67,282 votes while BJP's Ravinder Gupta came second with a total of 17,041 votes. In 2015, Matia Mahal had 11,59,44 electors with 80,132 number of valid votes. AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan won the seat securing a total of 47,584 votes while Congress' candidate Shoaib Iqbal stood second with a total of 21,488 votes.