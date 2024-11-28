ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: ED Team Attacked During A Raid In Cyber Fraud Case

New Delhi: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was allegedly attacked during a raid in a money laundering case linked to cyber fraud here on Thursday, police officials said.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in the Bijwasan neighbourhood of the national capital, while the ED team was conducting a raid on the alleged hideouts of Ashok Sharma and his brother, who are accused in the PPPYL cyber app fraud case.

Police said that at least one enforcement officer was injured in the attack, prompting police to file an FIR. Taking advantage of the attack, the accused fled from the spot, they said. However, the ED continued the search operation after the local police brought the situation under control.