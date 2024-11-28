ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: ED Team Attacked During A Raid In Cyber Fraud Case

The incident took place during a raid on the supposed hideouts of the PPPYL cyber fraud accused of in the Bijwasan area.

Delhi: ED Team Attacked During Raids In Cyber Fraud Case
ED Team Attacked During A Raid In Cyber Fraud Case (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

New Delhi: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was allegedly attacked during a raid in a money laundering case linked to cyber fraud here on Thursday, police officials said.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in the Bijwasan neighbourhood of the national capital, while the ED team was conducting a raid on the alleged hideouts of Ashok Sharma and his brother, who are accused in the PPPYL cyber app fraud case.

Police said that at least one enforcement officer was injured in the attack, prompting police to file an FIR. Taking advantage of the attack, the accused fled from the spot, they said. However, the ED continued the search operation after the local police brought the situation under control.

The ED had launched the probe and subsequent raids in the online fraud case after receiving tipoffs from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) about several instances of cyber crimes. The agencies alleged that money earned through online fraud was being withdrawn through thousands of “mule” accounts.

“These accounts were also used to illegally layer and send money to virtual accounts on the United Arab Emirates-based PYYPL payment aggregator, and subsequently, funds were used from PYYPL to buy cryptocurrency,” officials told PTI.

