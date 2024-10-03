Delhi Doctor Shot Dead Inside Hospital By 2 Individuals; AAP Blames Central Government

New Delhi: In the wee hours, a doctor (Unani practitioner) was shot dead by two unknown individuals at the Neema Hospital in the Jaitpur area of Delhi, said police. According to the police, Javed Akhtar, was killed by the juvenile suspects, who had come to the hospital seeking medical attention for an injury on Wednesday at around 1.45 AM.

As per the hospital staff, the duo arrived at Neema Hospital in Jaitpur under the Kalindi Kunj PS area for an injury. After their dressing was completed, they requested to meet doctor Javed and shot him. Police is checking CCTV footage to trace the two murderes.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj reacting to the incident, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led centre. He alleged the Central government and Delhi LG VK Saxena's administration failure resulted in the murder of the doctor and held them responsible for rising crime in the national capital.

Taking to , he posted: "Delhi has become crime capital--gangsters operating with ease, extortion calls and firings, and daily murders. Central Govt. & @LtGovDelhi have failed in their basic work for Delhi."

Police said that both the accused shot the doctor and fled the scene. "CCTV footage from the hospital shows both accused exiting the hospital premises," police added.

Shortly after the incident, the District Crime Team and FSL Rohini Team were summoned to the hospital. "A search is underway for the absconding accused. CCTV footage is being reviewed to track them down. All the facts are being investigated," said the police.

Police also said that prima facie the case is targeted killing as the incident was unprovoked. Crimes in the national capital are on a steady rise with a 36-year-old caretaker of a building being shot dead in Dwarka's Mohan Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

