INDIA Bloc 'Divided', Likely to Divide Anti-BJP Vote in Many LS Seats Across Country

New Delhi: The central leadership of INDIA bloc parties have failed to come to any understanding in several critical Lok Sabha seats across India as their fighting against each other is likely to divide the anti-BJP vote.

Congress candidate from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Sashi Tharoor has accused Communist Party of India (CPI) of dividing the anti-BJP vote by fielding its own candidate Pannian Raveendran.

Tharoor has been representing Thiruvananthapuram for the past 15 years in the Lok Sabha and he is eying a record fourth term. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar is BJP’s candidate for the prestigious seat.

Similarly, the Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist) has appealed Congress to withdraw its candidate Deep Bayan from Assam’s Barpeta Lok Sabha seat as the left party has fielded its sitting MLA in the Assam Assembly Manoranjan Talukdar to fight Assam Gana Parishad (AGP’s) Zabed Islam. AGP is the ally of BJP in Assam. The Congress denied giving tickets to its sitting MP Abdul Khaleque.

However, in an interesting twist, Khaleque, who submitted his resignation from Congress after the party denied giving tickets to him, withdrew his resignation on Wednesday.

“After I submitted my resignation, I was contacted by KC Venugopal, Sonia Gandhi’s office and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Following their request, I have withdrawn my resignation,” said Khaleque to EV Bharat.

According to Aminul Islam, a senior leader from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), had the opposition fought unitedly, it would have been good.

“It’s only due to the Congress party's arrogance that the opposition parties are fighting against each other. Congress can’t do sacrifices and accommodate regional parties, which is unfortunate,” said Islam.

Ironically, in West Bengal too there was no understanding amongst the INDIA bloc allies including TMC, Congress and Left Parties where they have fielded their own candidates.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) shrugged off Congress’s proposal for an alliance in the crucial state having the third largest share of MPs in the country.

“Such differences and clashes were bound to happen. The Congress which is the bigger party amongst all other INDIA bloc allies was supposed to understand the ground reality. In fact, they should have accommodated other parties in the seat sharing formula. But they did not think for others,” said former MP and central committee member of CPM Hannan Mollah to this correspondent.

Till the recent past, the INDIA bloc parties had vouched to give an united fight to BJP.