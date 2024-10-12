Delhi To Dehradun In 2.5 Hours: Much Anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway To Open For Traffic Soon; Check Details

Dehradun: Commuters will soon be able to travel between Dehradun to national capital Delhi in just two and half hours as the Delhi-Dehradun expressway is likely to be inaugurated within the next 1 to 2 months by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While most of the work on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway has been completed, the work on tunnel construction is going on at the Uttarakhand border. The expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just 2.5 hours as compared to the six hours currently.

A view of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (ETV Bharat)

Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor

The key portion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is the area from Asharodi to Mohand in Dehradun and boasts of a 12-km Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor and animal underpass passing through the Rajaji National Park and Shiwalik reserve forest area to minimize human-animal conflict.

Project Cost and Deadline: It is expected that the construction work of 213 km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway being built at a cost of Rs 14,285 crore will be completed by November. Once the safety audit of this expressway is done at the end of November, the expressway is expected to be opened for traffic in December.

A view of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (ETV Bharat)

Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: Once operational, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will reduce the travel time from Dehradun to Delhi from 6 hours to about two and a half hours. Commuters will be able to travel from Haridwar to Delhi in just 2 hours and from Rishikesh to Delhi in 3 hours. The work of the approximately 213 km long Dehradun-Delhi Expressway is going on in a total of 11 phases.

Passengers traveling between Delhi and Dehradun will get to see the beautiful hills of Uttarakhand state while traveling on the elevated expressway.

A view of a tunnel along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said that the elevated expressway being built from Delhi to Dehradun is a special route, through which passengers will be able to reach Dehradun from Delhi in a very short time. Also, the expressway will be very beneficial for the Chardham Yatra and tourists to Uttarakhand, the minister said.