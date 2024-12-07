Delhi: Cyber Crimes Mastermind Arrested; 5,000 Fake SIMs and 15 Mobiles Seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged cybercriminal who used to supply SIM cards for international cyber fraud. The arrested accused has been identified as Anuj Kumar, a resident of Gaya district of Bihar. The accused collected a large number of SIM cards and used them for cyber fraud in Pakistan, China, Cambodia and other South Asian countries.

The police have recovered a total of 5000 fake SIM cards and 25 mobile phones from the accused. Also, 223 active SIM cards and two SIM-activating devices have also been seized. Apart from this, a transaction of Rs 20 lakh was also found in the bank account of the accused, which has been frozen by the police.

Posed as a company director: The arrest was made based on a complaint in which the complainant had alleged that a person had duped him of Rs 20 lakh. The complaint said that the accused swindled money by posing as the director of a prominent company. The police traced the accused through technical surveillance and analysis of mobile numbers and arrested him.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the accused was working as a registered SIM seller in Gaya and used to supply SIM cards illegally by taking advantage of the tourists there. The accused had expanded this network to Nepal and other countries, with the help of which the SIM cards were being used in cyber crimes. So far, the accused has sent more than 1000 SIM cards abroad.

The police team, which arrested the accused, comprised Inspector Raj Kumar Singh, SI Mohit Chaudhary and other personnel. Further investigation into the case is underway.