Delhi Crime Branch Arrests 13 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, Initiates Process For Repatriation

New Delhi: The NDR Unit of the Delhi crime branch arrested 13 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including five minors, without any legal documents, during a raid in the Auchandi village of Northwest Delhi on Tuesday.

"On May 13, head constable Rajbir had received information that some Bangladeshi citizens were seeking accommodation in Auchandi village. Following this, a team including sub-inspectors Dipender, Gurmeet and other policemen led by ACP Umesh Barthwal was formed under the direction of inspectors Yogesh and Vinod Yadav," DCP Adiya Gautam said.

"The team reached Auchandi village and caught 13 Bangladeshi citizens living illegally. During interrogation, they confessed to being of Bangladeshi origin without any valid documents in their possession to stay in India," he added.

The interrogation further revealed that they were residents of Khusavali village under the Khudigram district of Bangladesh. They entered India two years ago through the Indo-Bangla border with the help of an agent named Jalil and reached Cooch Behar railway station. From there, they reached Delhi by train and started working as labourers at a brick kiln in the Kharkhoda area of ​​​​Haryana, the DCP further said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Rafikul (50), his wife Khateja Begum, Mohammad Anwar Hussain, Mohammad Aminul Islam, Jorina Begum, Afroza Khatun, Mohammad Khakhon, Hasna and five minor children.

"A legal process has been initiated against the accused to repatriate them to Bangladesh. Information about the agent who helped them sneak into the Indian side of the border has been shared with the concerned security agencies," a police official said.