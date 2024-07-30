ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court To Hear Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea On Wednesday

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

Controversial IAS trainee officer, Puja Khedkar, who is accused of fraud and forgery and has been booked on such charges by the Delhi Police following a complaint by the Union Public Service Commission, approached the Delhi's Patiala House Court. The court has adjourned the hearing for Wednesday after the public prosecutor sought time to reply over the matter.

Delhi's Patiala House Court
Delhi's Patiala House Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Controversial probationary IAS officer of Maharashtra, Puja Khedkar, who has been booked by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud, has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court. The court was to hear Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday, but the government lawyer sought more time to file reply in the matter after which the court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer, is in the middle of a row as the UPSC has filed a complaint against Puja Khedkar with Delhi Police, which has registered a case against her on charges including availing reservation through a fake certificate. Khedkar is accused of submitting a fake certificate claiming herself to be from OBC category before appearing in the UPSC examination. Puja Khedkar is accused of being recruited under the Nomadic Tribe-3 category to take advantage of caste reservation, which is reserved only for the Banjari community. Khedkar is also accused of applying for a fake disability certificate.

Following the allegations, the central government had constituted a single-member panel to investigate the allegations against Khedkar. The one-member panel submitted its investigation report to the Department of Personnel and Training on July 27.

Khedkar, who was on her probation in Maharashtra, was removed from field posting and asked to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. But she is yet to report to the academy.

Police arrested Khedkar's mother on July 18. A purported video of Puja Khedkar's mother went viral on social media, in which she was seen threatening some farmers in Mulshi with a pistol to grab their land. The police have registered an FIR in this case.

  1. Read more: Luxury Car Used By IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Confiscated
  2. Video Shows Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar's Mother Threatening Farmer With Pistol, FIR Lodged

New Delhi: Controversial probationary IAS officer of Maharashtra, Puja Khedkar, who has been booked by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud, has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court. The court was to hear Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday, but the government lawyer sought more time to file reply in the matter after which the court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer, is in the middle of a row as the UPSC has filed a complaint against Puja Khedkar with Delhi Police, which has registered a case against her on charges including availing reservation through a fake certificate. Khedkar is accused of submitting a fake certificate claiming herself to be from OBC category before appearing in the UPSC examination. Puja Khedkar is accused of being recruited under the Nomadic Tribe-3 category to take advantage of caste reservation, which is reserved only for the Banjari community. Khedkar is also accused of applying for a fake disability certificate.

Following the allegations, the central government had constituted a single-member panel to investigate the allegations against Khedkar. The one-member panel submitted its investigation report to the Department of Personnel and Training on July 27.

Khedkar, who was on her probation in Maharashtra, was removed from field posting and asked to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. But she is yet to report to the academy.

Police arrested Khedkar's mother on July 18. A purported video of Puja Khedkar's mother went viral on social media, in which she was seen threatening some farmers in Mulshi with a pistol to grab their land. The police have registered an FIR in this case.

  1. Read more: Luxury Car Used By IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Confiscated
  2. Video Shows Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar's Mother Threatening Farmer With Pistol, FIR Lodged

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI PATIALA HOUSE COURTPUJA KHEDKAR IN DELHI COURTPUJA KHEDKAR BAIL PLEAPUJA KHEDKARPUJA KHEDKAR LATEST UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.