Delhi Court Sends Notice To Sonia, Rahul In National Herald Case, Asked To Appear On May 8

Next hearing of National Herald money laundering case is on May 8 and the accused, including Sonia and Rahul, have been asked to be present.

File photo of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued a notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other accused in the National Herald money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered seven accused including Sonia and Rahul to appear in court on May 8.

Earlier on April 25, the court had refused to issue notice to the accused and directed ED to submit more relevant documents. During the hearing, the court had said that some documents were missing in ED's complaint and the agency should first submit those only after which, a decision will be taken on issuing summons. The court had said that notice cannot be issued without hearing the accused's side.

Notably, ED had filed a prosecution complaint under section 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 15. Apart from Sonia and Rahul, the chargesheet named Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused.

The case originates from a complaint filed by BJP leader and advocate Subramanian Swamy, who alleged that Young Indian Limited was given the rights of Associated Journals Limited (AJL's) property as part of a conspiracy to take over the Rs 1600-crore Herald House building located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi. He alleged that the Central government had given land to Herald House to run a newspaper, hence it cannot be used for commercial purposes. The Gandhi family, however, argued that the petition was filed only with the intention of harassing them.

