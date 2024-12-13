ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan To Judicial Custody In MCOCA Case

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was produced before the Delhi court on the expiry of his seven-day police custody granted in the case earlier.

Delhi Court Sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan To Judicial Custody In MCOCA Case
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to judicial custody in a case related to alleged organised crimes, while denying police his further remand.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Balyan was produced before the court on the expiry of his seven-day police custody granted in the case earlier. The judge dismissed an application moved by Delhi police seeking his further custody for 10 days in the case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing Delhi police, sought further police custody of Balyan, saying he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.

Balyan was produced before the court on the expiry of his seven-day police custody granted in the case earlier. The lawmaker was arrested on December 4 in the alleged organised crime case whereas a court granted him bail in a purported extortion case earlier.

