Delhi Court Sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan To 14-Day Judicial Custody

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at his Okhla residence.

Delhi Court Sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan To 14-Day Judicial Custody
File photo of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Getty Images)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody for 14 days in a money-laundering case. "Judicial custody till September 23," Special Judge Rakesh Syal said.

The judge passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that the accused was not required for further custody at the time and requested it to remand him in judicial custody. Khan was produced before the court on the expiry of his seven-day ED custody granted earlier.

The ED told the court that if released, Khan might influence witnesses and hamper the investigation. The agency further told the court that Khan was non-cooperative during his earlier remand period. Khan's lawyer, meanwhile, opposed the ED's application and requested the court to release his client, saying the judge could impose any condition on him.

Khan was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2, after the ED conducted a search at his Okhla residence here. The agency had told the court that certain questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence, was arrested.

