Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal's Bail Application

By PTI

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail application in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail application in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Niyay Bindu reserved the order after hearing arguments from the accused as well the Enforcement Directorate on the application.

The court on Wednesday extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till July 3 in the case. The judge extended the custody after he was produced before the court through video conference as the judicial custody granted earlier had expired.

