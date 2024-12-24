ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Refuses To Pass Order On J&K MP Rashid Engineer's Regular Bail Plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to pass order on Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer's regular bail application in a terror-funding case. Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh dismissed the application filed by the accused seeking to pronounce order on the bail application.

The judge said at the present stage he could only decide the miscellaneous application and not the regular bail plea. On December 19, the district judge sent the case back to the court hearing the matter. The ASJ court had requested the district judge to transfer the case to a court designated to try lawmakers observing Rashid was now an MP.

The district judge sent the matter back to the ASJ by the consent of all accused persons and the prosecuting agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The district judge passed the order after being informed the matter related to the jurisdiction of the court is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.

The ASJ would continue to hear the case till the high court passes a final order on the issue of jurisdiction. Rashid counsel and the NIA had jointly sought the matter to remain in the court hearing it. Apart from the NIA case, the special judge had recommended transferring a connected money laundering case and Rashid's regular bail plea to the court meant for lawmakers.