Delhi Court Refuses to Hear Petition Seeking Action against Dalai Lama under POCSO Act

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to hear a petition seeking action under the POCSO Act against the Dalai Lama for allegedly molesting a child by kissing him on the lips. The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said that the Dalai Lama apologized for this and said that it should be seen in the context of Tibetan culture.

The High Court said that this incident is more than one and a half years old and it happened completely in public and the child himself had expressed his desire and intention to meet the Dalai Lama. In such a situation, there is no point in hearing the matter of taking action under POCSO.

In this case, the video was played in the court on behalf of the petitioner. After watching the video, the court said that the Dalai Lama has apologized for this and it should be seen in the Tibetan context. The court said that the Dalai Lama is the head of a religious community and the court does not intend to put him under the scanner of the court.

Apology issued: Last year, a video related to the Dalai Lama went viral on social media. In the video, the Dalai Lama was seen kissing the lips of a minor child. After the video went viral, sharp comments were seen on social media. After the controversy escalated, a statement was issued by the Dalai Lama's office. In the statement, the Dalai Lama apologized to the child and his family and regretted the incident. During this, it was also said that the Dalai Lama often teases the people he meets innocently and in a funny tone.