ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Orders Release Of Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In Terror Funding Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered the release of separatist leader Shabbir Shah in a money laundering case related to terror funding. However, despite this order of the court, Shabir Shah will not be able to come out of jail, because the terror funding case is also going on, which is pending.

Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered the release of separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is in jail in a money laundering case.
Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered the release of separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is in jail in a money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj More said, "The maximum punishment in a money laundering case is seven years and the accused has spent more than seven years in custody. In such a scenario, he is ordered to be released." However, despite this order of the court, Shabir Shah will not be able to come out of jail, because the terror funding case is also going on, which is pending.

During the hearing, advocates Prashant Prakash and Kausar Khan, appearing on behalf of Shabir Shah, said, "The accused has already spent the maximum period of detention in jail under the Sections under which the case is going on against him."

Looking into the case, the court found that a case is going on against Shabir Shah under Sections 3 and 4 of the Money Laundering Act and, there is a provision for a maximum punishment of seven years. The court found that Shabir Shah was arrested on July 26, 2017. Since then, the accused has been in custody for more than seven years. The court ordered his release in this case under Section 436 A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Terror funding to spread unrest in Kashmir: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Shabbir Shah was involved in terror funding from countries, including Pakistan, to fuel unrest in Kashmir. The agency also claimed that Shah was in contact with Hafiz Saeed, the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which has been banned by the United Nations. Shah is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail, facing charges related to terror funding and money laundering.

Read more: Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah Granted Bail in Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered the release of separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is in jail in a money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj More said, "The maximum punishment in a money laundering case is seven years and the accused has spent more than seven years in custody. In such a scenario, he is ordered to be released." However, despite this order of the court, Shabir Shah will not be able to come out of jail, because the terror funding case is also going on, which is pending.

During the hearing, advocates Prashant Prakash and Kausar Khan, appearing on behalf of Shabir Shah, said, "The accused has already spent the maximum period of detention in jail under the Sections under which the case is going on against him."

Looking into the case, the court found that a case is going on against Shabir Shah under Sections 3 and 4 of the Money Laundering Act and, there is a provision for a maximum punishment of seven years. The court found that Shabir Shah was arrested on July 26, 2017. Since then, the accused has been in custody for more than seven years. The court ordered his release in this case under Section 436 A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Terror funding to spread unrest in Kashmir: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Shabbir Shah was involved in terror funding from countries, including Pakistan, to fuel unrest in Kashmir. The agency also claimed that Shah was in contact with Hafiz Saeed, the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which has been banned by the United Nations. Shah is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail, facing charges related to terror funding and money laundering.

Read more: Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah Granted Bail in Money Laundering Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHABIR SHAH TERROR FUNDING CASESHABIR SHAH RELEASEDMONEY LAUNDERING CASEKASHMIRI SEPARATIST SHABIR SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.