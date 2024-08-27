ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Orders Release Of Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered the release of separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is in jail in a money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj More said, "The maximum punishment in a money laundering case is seven years and the accused has spent more than seven years in custody. In such a scenario, he is ordered to be released." However, despite this order of the court, Shabir Shah will not be able to come out of jail, because the terror funding case is also going on, which is pending.

During the hearing, advocates Prashant Prakash and Kausar Khan, appearing on behalf of Shabir Shah, said, "The accused has already spent the maximum period of detention in jail under the Sections under which the case is going on against him."