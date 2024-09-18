ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Court Decision Likely Today On Land For Job Scam

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

In the land for job scam case, the Rouse Avenue Court will likely pronounce its decision after taking cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s supplementary charge sheet on Wednesday. At least 11 people have been named as accused in this charge sheet.

Representational photo (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will likely declare its verdict on the first supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-job scam on Wednesday.

Special Judge Vishal Gogane will pronounce the decision on this case. Earlier, the court had reserved its decision on August 17.

The ED had filed the first supplementary chargesheet in this case on August 6, naming 11 persons as accused based on 96 documents, presented as evidence.

On July 6, the court granted ED till August 6 to file the charge sheet after the probe agency's Joint Director sought time, stating that the subject was "very sensitive" in nature. He assured that the charge sheet would be filed on time while the investigation was continuing.

To recall, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and other accused Misa Bharti, Heema Yadav and Hridayananda Chaudhary were granted regular bail in the ED case on March 7.

The ED had filed the first charge sheet in this case on January 9 and had arrested RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Amit Katyal, who was also granted by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The CBI had also registered a case in the matter accusing Yadav and his family including Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi. However, they were granted bail by the court on October 4, 2023.

