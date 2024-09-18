ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Court Decision Likely Today On Land For Job Scam

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will likely declare its verdict on the first supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-job scam on Wednesday.

Special Judge Vishal Gogane will pronounce the decision on this case. Earlier, the court had reserved its decision on August 17.

The ED had filed the first supplementary chargesheet in this case on August 6, naming 11 persons as accused based on 96 documents, presented as evidence.

On July 6, the court granted ED till August 6 to file the charge sheet after the probe agency's Joint Director sought time, stating that the subject was "very sensitive" in nature. He assured that the charge sheet would be filed on time while the investigation was continuing.