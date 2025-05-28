ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Tihar Jail On 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana’s Plea To Speak To Family

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a notice to Tihar Jail authorities following a petition by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused and conspirator of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking permission to speak to his family while being in custody.

Acting on the petition, Special Judge Chander Jeet Singh of Patiala House Court Wednesday asked the jail administration to respond to Rana's petition and submit a status report during the next hearing scheduled on June 4, 2025. Notably, the court had earlier rejected a similar request from Rana on April 24. The National Investigation Agency had then cited that Rana might share crucial information if allowed to speak to his family members.

Sixty four-year-old Rana, who has been sent to judicial custody until June 6, was arrested by NIA in the evening of April 10, as soon as he landed at Delhi's Palam Air Force base. A team of Indian agencies had gone to the US to bring back Rana after the US Supreme Court rejected his review plea against extradition. His voice and handwriting samples were submitted in the court on May 3.

In the deadly terror attacks that took place on November 26, 2008, Rana has been accused of helping his childhood friend David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, in the terror plot. Both of them also studied in the same school. Headley's movement in India was reportedly made easier because of support from Rana, who had opened a business office in Mumbai to facilitate his operations.