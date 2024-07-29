Delhi Court Issues Notice to LG Saxena On Activist Medha Patkar's Plea Against Conviction In Defamation Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Saket Court on Monday issued notice to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and sought his reply on an appeal filed by activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal issued notice to LG VK Saxena and sought a reply. Advocate Gajinder Kumar accepted the notice on behalf of Saxena. The matter has been listed for September 4.

Meanwhile, the court has suspended the five-month sentence awarded to activist Medha Patkar. The court has also granted bail to Patkar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety in the like amount. She has challenged the trial court order. On July 1, Delhi's Saket Court sentenced Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment.

The court also directed her to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the complainant, VK Saksena. On July 1, while pronouncing the order, the court said that considering her age, ailment, and duration, it was not a severe punishment. The court said that her prayer for release on the condition of probation of good conduct was rejected.

The court also said that the convict took defence but could not produce any evidence in her defence.Advocate Gajinder Kumar, the counsel for VK Saksena, submitted that they do not want any compensation and will give it to DLSA. The court said that compensation will be given to the complainant, and then you can dispose of it as you wish.

The court convicted Medha Patkar on May 24 for defaming VK Saksena.

After hearing the arguments on the sentence, the court reserved the order for May 30. "The truth can never be defeated. We are working for tribes and Dalits. We will challenge the order at the higher court," Medha Patkar said after the court order. Earlier, Saksena's counsel prayed to the court for maximum punishment for Medha Patkar. On the other hand, counsel for Medha Patkar prayed for releasing her on probation of good condition in view of her age. She was convicted in a defamation case filed by VK Saksena in 2001.