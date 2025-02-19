ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Issues Notice To BJP MLA After AAP's Satyendar Jain Accuses Him Of Defamation

A court in Delhi issued notice to BJP MLA Karnail Singh in a criminal complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

Delhi Court Issues Notice To BJP MLA After AAP's Satyendar Jain Accuses Him Of Defamation
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 6:41 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued notice to BJP's newly-elected MLA Karnail Singh in a criminal complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain accusing him of defamation. Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal directed Singh to file his response by March 3.

"Notice be issued to the accused person... for March 3, 2025," said the court. Jain alleged that Singh damaged his reputation during a television interview on January 19.

According to the complaint, Singh made a defamatory statement as part of an interview aired on a television channel, where he reportedly claimed that ED recovered 37 kilogram gold from Jain's home and the AAP leader had 1,100 acre of land in his name and said the wealth was amassed from corruption and money laundering.

