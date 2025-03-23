ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Bansuri Swaraj Over Satyendra Jain's Defamation Plea, Hearing On April 15

AAP leader Satyendra Jain filed a petition against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, saying she tried to tarnish his image.

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Bansuri Swaraj Over Satyendra Jain's Defamation Plea, Hearing On April 15
File photo of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on an appeal filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain for an alleged attempt to defame him on Saturday.

Jain has challenged a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of his complaint against Swaraj. Special Judge Jitendra Singh issued notice to Swaraj and listed the matter for hearing on April 15.

The trial court had on February 20 dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed by Jain. Criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term. Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023.

Swaraj, he alleged, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore was recovered from his house besides 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins. The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame him and gain "undue political advantage", Jain alleged in his complaint. Jain said Swaraj further "defamed" him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".

During the hearing in the Magistrate Court, MP Swaraj, in her reply, had described Jain's petition as "politically motivated". The lawyer appearing on behalf of Swaraj had said that the allegations made by Jain were due to the assembly elections in Delhi.

Read More

  1. Delhi Court Junks Satyendra Jain's Defamation Complaint Against Bansuri Swaraj
  2. Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj: Delhi Court To Decide On Cognisance On Feb 20

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on an appeal filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain for an alleged attempt to defame him on Saturday.

Jain has challenged a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of his complaint against Swaraj. Special Judge Jitendra Singh issued notice to Swaraj and listed the matter for hearing on April 15.

The trial court had on February 20 dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed by Jain. Criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term. Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023.

Swaraj, he alleged, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore was recovered from his house besides 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins. The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame him and gain "undue political advantage", Jain alleged in his complaint. Jain said Swaraj further "defamed" him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".

During the hearing in the Magistrate Court, MP Swaraj, in her reply, had described Jain's petition as "politically motivated". The lawyer appearing on behalf of Swaraj had said that the allegations made by Jain were due to the assembly elections in Delhi.

Read More

  1. Delhi Court Junks Satyendra Jain's Defamation Complaint Against Bansuri Swaraj
  2. Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj: Delhi Court To Decide On Cognisance On Feb 20

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SATYENDAR JAIN DEFAMATION PETITIONSATYENDAR JAIN ON BANSURI SWARAJBJP LEADER BASNURI SWARAJBANSURI SWARAJ VS SATYENDRA JAINBANSURI SWARAJ HEARING APRIL 15

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.