Delhi Court Issues Notice To Bansuri Swaraj Over Satyendra Jain's Defamation Plea, Hearing On April 15

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on an appeal filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain for an alleged attempt to defame him on Saturday.

Jain has challenged a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of his complaint against Swaraj. Special Judge Jitendra Singh issued notice to Swaraj and listed the matter for hearing on April 15.

The trial court had on February 20 dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed by Jain. Criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term. Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023.

Swaraj, he alleged, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore was recovered from his house besides 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins. The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame him and gain "undue political advantage", Jain alleged in his complaint. Jain said Swaraj further "defamed" him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".

During the hearing in the Magistrate Court, MP Swaraj, in her reply, had described Jain's petition as "politically motivated". The lawyer appearing on behalf of Swaraj had said that the allegations made by Jain were due to the assembly elections in Delhi.

