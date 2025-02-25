ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA in connection with the incident on February 10.

Delhi Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan
File photo of AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital. Granting the reprieve, special judge Jitendra Singh directed Khan to join the investigation.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA in connection with the incident on February 10 and alleged he led a mob while aiding a proclaimed offender, accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody.

The alleged incident, police said, occurred when Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital. Granting the reprieve, special judge Jitendra Singh directed Khan to join the investigation.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA in connection with the incident on February 10 and alleged he led a mob while aiding a proclaimed offender, accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody.

The alleged incident, police said, occurred when Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI COURTAAPPRE ARREST BAILAMANATULLAN KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.