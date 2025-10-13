ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, And Tejashwi Yadav In IRCTC Hotel Scam Case

Delhi Court framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in a case connected to 'irregularities' in IRCTC.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav arrives for the launch of a party's membership drive at the party office in New Delhi on Thursday, September 19, 2024. (IANS)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav arrives for the launch of a party's membership drive at the party office in New Delhi on Thursday, September 19, 2024. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi court on Monday framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in a case connected to 'irregularities' in IRCTC.

This is a breaking update.

