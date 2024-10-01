ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Extends Till October 12 Interim Bail of J&K MP Engineer Rashid

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 12 the interim bail granted to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh directed Rashid to surrender before jail concerned on October 13.

The judge had on September 10 granted interim bail till October 2 to Rashid. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former chief minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

Rashid, president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the J&K assembly elections, which got over on Tuesday.

The judge had granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one security of like amount. The judge had also put various conditions on the accused, including directions to not influence the witnesses or the probe.