ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED Custody By 3 Days

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was taken into ED custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2 after the agency searched his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital.

Delhi Court Extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED Custody By 3 Days
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody in a money laundering case by three days. Special judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency, which had sought Khan's custody for 10 more days.

"Custody extended by three days. He be produced on September 9," the judge said. Khan was produced before the court on the expiry of his four-day Enforcement Directorate custody granted earlier.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2 after the agency searched his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital. The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence, was arrested.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody in a money laundering case by three days. Special judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency, which had sought Khan's custody for 10 more days.

"Custody extended by three days. He be produced on September 9," the judge said. Khan was produced before the court on the expiry of his four-day Enforcement Directorate custody granted earlier.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2 after the agency searched his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital. The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence, was arrested.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAP MLA AMANATULLAH KHANAMANATULLAH ED CUSTODY EXTENDED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.