26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Delhi Court Extends Tahawwur Rana's Judicial Custody Till July 9

Delhi HC judge sought status report from Tihar by June 9 on the health condition of Rana, after his lawyer raised concerns about his well-being.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests Tahawwur Hussain Rana
National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests Tahawwur Hussain Rana (IANS)
Published : June 6, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana till July 9. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The judge, meanwhile, sought a status report from Tihar by June 9 on the health condition of Rana, after his lawyer raised concerns about his well-being.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India. The court sent him to judicial custody last month.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

