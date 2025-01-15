ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Denies Bail To AAP MLA Naresh Balyan In MCOCA Case

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was denied bail by a Delhi court in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Delhi Court Denies Bail To AAP MLA Naresh Balyan In MCOCA Case
File photo of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). "Application dismissed," held special judge Kaveri Baweja. The judge on January 9 reserved the order on the application after hearing arguments from the accused and the prosecution.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case. Delhi police on January 8 opposed his bail plea saying he was a "facilitator" in the organised crime syndicate. The therefore police urged the court to dismiss Balyan's bail plea in the MCOCA case. If bail was granted, police said, Balyan could influence witnesses, destroy evidence and hamper the ongoing investigation.

"They (witnesses) have confessed that accused Naresh Balyan is facilitator/conspirator in the organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan and he has provided money to one of member of syndicate after commission of crime for expenses during evading his arrest," special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh argued.

The prosecutor cited 16 FIRs lodged against the alleged syndicate members in various parts of Delhi and claimed it had "created the havoc in the society and has amassed huge illegal wealth".

