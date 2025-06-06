Delhi Court Convicts JICPL In Jharkhand Mahua Garhi Coal Block Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue district court acquitted three officials, including former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, in Jharkhand's Mahua Garhi coal block allocation case. Special Judge Sanjay Bansal ordered the acquittal while convicting Jas Infrastructure Capital Private Limited (JICPL) and its then-director Manoj Kumar Jaiswal. The acquitted officials include KS Krofa and KC Samaria of the Coal Department.

"This is the 19th conviction in coal block allocation cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Initially, the CBI had filed a final report (closure) in the case on November 20, 2014," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The special court had previously taken cognisance and framed charges against Jaiswal, H C Gupta, K S Kropha and K C Samaria.

"The allegations in the case were that the accused private persons, namely the promoters of JAS Infrastructure Capital Pvt. Ltd, had made false and misleading claims regarding the financial net worth of the company," the CBI said. They further misrepresented the appraisal and syndication of debt by financial institutions, to secure the wrongful allocation of a coal block, the CBI spokesperson said.

The company, it was alleged, "deliberately concealed" material facts concerning the previous allocation of coal blocks to other groups or associate companies in the application and feedback forms.

"The company had also dishonestly projected the net worth of unrelated third-party companies- Inertia Iron & Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd. and IL&FS- as its own, both in its application and during the presentation made before the Screening Committee for the allocation of Mahugarhi Coal Block," the statement said. The judge will hear the argument on sentence on July 8, 2025. Earlier, on December 9, 2024, Abhijit Infrastructure and its directors were convicted in a separate coal block allocation case in Jharkhand.