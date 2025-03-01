ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Allows Police To Withdraw Case Against Ex-JNU Student Shehla Rashid For Tweets On Army

New Delhi: A court here has allowed the Delhi Police to withdraw a case against former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Army, police sources said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh passed the order on February 27 on an application moved by the prosecution, which claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had withdrawn his sanction to prosecute Shora.

According to the application, the LG order came on the recommendation of a Screening Committee. "Lt. Governor, Delhi, has approved the recommendation of the Screening Committee...," the application said. The LG granted the approval on December 23, 2024.