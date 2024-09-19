ETV Bharat / bharat

2010 Delhi Riots Case: Delhi Court Acquits Seven Including Former Congress MLA

By ETV Bharat English Team

A Delhi court has acquitted former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan and six others in a 2010 riot case. The case was registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station. They were accused of riots and damaging government property. The court said that there was not enough evidence against the accused.

Rouse Avenue Court Complex (Etv Bharat)

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday acquitted seven accused including former Congress MLA, Asif Mohammad Khan, in the 2010 case of rioting and damage to public property.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal pronounced the verdict giving them “benefit of the doubt.”

The court said that the prosecution has failed to prove the accused guilty beyond doubt, and acquittal of them.

Know About Case

Besides Khan, those acquitted included Aqeel Ahmed, Javed Nisar Khan, Mukaram Aga alias Mikki, Nawab Ahmed, Siraj and Wahab. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in 2010.

The incident took place on March 14, 2010, when the then MLA of Okhla, Asif Mohammad Khan, reached the Jamia Nagar Police Station at around 10:45 pm with his 150-200 supporters and started raising slogans against the then Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi.

Stone Pelting Incident

Khan entered the police station with his three supporters to demand that an FIR be registered and the accused be arrested.

While his complaint was being written, Parvez Hashmi arrived with some of his supporters at around 11:20 am. As soon as Khan’s supporters saw Hashmi, they allegedly started pelting stones at the police station. The situation went out of control and despite the warning, the crowd did not stop.

A constable and a head constable were injured due to stone pelting. Vehicles of Khan and Hashmi were also damaged. The court had recorded the statements of 23 witnesses on behalf of the prosecution in this case.

