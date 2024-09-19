ETV Bharat / bharat

2010 Delhi Riots Case: Delhi Court Acquits Seven Including Former Congress MLA

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday acquitted seven accused including former Congress MLA, Asif Mohammad Khan, in the 2010 case of rioting and damage to public property.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal pronounced the verdict giving them “benefit of the doubt.”

The court said that the prosecution has failed to prove the accused guilty beyond doubt, and acquittal of them.

Know About Case

Besides Khan, those acquitted included Aqeel Ahmed, Javed Nisar Khan, Mukaram Aga alias Mikki, Nawab Ahmed, Siraj and Wahab. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in 2010.