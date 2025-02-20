ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Junks AAP Satyendra Jain's Defamation Case Against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj

A court in Delhi dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Delhi Court Junks AAP Satyendra Jain's Defamation Case Against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj
File photo of Bansuri Swaraj (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal dismissed the complaint while refusing to take cognisance of the matter.

The criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term. "Cognisance declined. Dismissed," said the judge. Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, and claimed it was watched by millions.

Swaraj, he said, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house aside from 1.8 kilogram gold and 133 gold coins. The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame Jain and to gain undue political advantage, his complaint said. Jain said Swaraj further defamed him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".

TAGGED:

