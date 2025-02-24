ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court To Decide On AAP Amanatullan Khan's Pre-Arrest Bail Plea On Feb 25

New Delhi: A Delhi court would on February 25 pass an order on the anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

Special judge Jitendra Singh on Monday protected Khan from arrest for a day, and would arguments from the prosecution and the defence on February 25.

Delhi Police sought Khan's custody to interrogate him and ascertain if he too was present at the scene of the alleged attack. It also placed on court's record a CCTV footage and the statement of witnesses.