Congress Request to Stop IT Action against Its Bank Accounts Rejected; Party to Move HC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 59 minutes ago

Rahul Gandhi (Left) with Mallikarjun Kharge; Photo: X@kharge

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) rejected an appeal filed by the Congress seeking relief from penalties imposed by the IT department on its bank accounts. For 2018–'19, which was an election year, the IT department demanded the Congress to pay ₹ 210 crore in penalties and dues.

New Delhi: Just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress suffered a significant blow when the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) rejected the party's request to halt the department's action against its bank accounts. Following Friday's denial of the petition challenging the IT action, Congress attorney Vivek Tankha filed an appeal to have the order placed on hold for ten days.

The leader of the Congress' legal department, Tankha, said that the Delhi High Court would be the party's next court of appeal because the tribunal had not adhered to its norms. To allow the Indian National Congress (INC) to file an appeal with the High Court, Senior Advocate Tankha, representing the Congress, asked that the order be placed on hold for ten days.

The bench, however, rejected the plea, stating that no such provision or prayer was presented to it. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken responded to the ITAT ruling by saying that the party is considering its legal options and will appeal the ruling to the higher court.

"We are disappointed with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order. We will be moving the High Court very soon. They have not followed their past precedents in granting relief on payment of 20 per cent penalty and that too to a national party which is now on the verge of contesting national elections, which are going to be notified soon," Vivek Tankha, the Congress counsel said.

Maken said that they got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheques they are issuing. "On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized."

The Congress said on February 16 that the Income Tax Department had frozen ₹ 115 crore in its bank accounts after requesting ₹ 210 crore in taxes and penalties for the 2018–19 fiscal year, which coincided with an election year. A few days later, Maken declared that the department had taken out ₹ 65 crore from three of the party's accounts, despite the ITAT hearing a case challenging the assertion.

"Income tax asked for ₹210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy" Maken added. Ahead of the country's general elections, Congress claimed that the government was engaging in "financial terrorism" and that this was an attempt to "cripple" India's primary opposition party.

"The unconstitutional money that BJP has collected will be used in the elections, but the money we have collected through crowdfunding will be sealed. That is why we have said that there will be no elections in the future! We appeal to the judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and secure India's democracy. We will take to the streets and fight strongly against this injustice and dictatorship," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had said earlier.

Read More:

  1. Kharge To Review Preparations In Five Southern States Ahead Of 2024 Polls
  2. Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi Likely To Join Congress Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.