Delhi Congress Holds Key Meeting On Manifesto; 2 Ex-AAP MLAs Join Party

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress held a meeting Monday on manifesto preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, with its city unit chief saying the party does not make promises it cannot fulfil. Sources indicate that the party is likely to include a promise of Rs 3,000 per month for women and 400 units of free electricity in its manifesto.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav told a press conference that the party held interactions with people over what should be included in the manifesto. "We believe that only those promises should be made that can be fulfilled. The Congress does not believe in mere talking," Yadav said.

Sources further said that another meeting regarding the manifesto might take place on Tuesday. Meanwhile, former AAP MLAs Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat joined the Congress on Monday. Yadav said that ever since Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi, the Congress has maintained that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are together in misleading the people of the city with false promises.

"Both the parties are making a flurry of empty promises and rhetoric with an eye on the Assembly elections, though Delhiites will not fall for their treachery this time around, as the track record of BJP and AAP over the past 10 years has been of corruption, cheating and unfulfilled promises," Yadav alleged.

He also said Congress workers will hold 'padayatras' in all districts and blocks of the national capital to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in Parliament. He demanded Shah's resignation and an immediate apology from him.

"Shah's continuation as the Union Home Minister is a direct affront to the ideals of justice, equality and dignity that Babasaheb Ambedkar stood for," he said. The Assembly polls of Delhi are due in February 2025.