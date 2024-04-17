Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Hopeful of Major Gains out of 'Positive Campaign' in First Phase

New Delhi : The Congress managers are banking on a positive campaign based on social welfare guarantees, the party’s message of a need for change and a natural anti-incumbency against 10 years of the Modi government to put up a good show on April 19 when 102 out of total 543 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in Phase 1.

Out of the 102 seats, the Congress is contesting around 50 seats across states. As per rules, campaigning in the phase 1 seats came to an end at 5 pm on Wednesday.

“The main thing is that our campaign has been positive. We are talking mostly about our 25 social welfare guarantees in our manifesto which will address the problems like unemployment and price rise. Naturally, the people are responding well to our campaign. In contrast, the BJP manifesto is hardly being talked about in public. The fact that people are angry with the BJP’s policies after 10 years of the Modi government is also helping us. We hope to do very well in the phase 1 seats,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra Asish Dua told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the Congress’ Lok Sabha campaign rolled out through the traditional method of rallies and roadshows and via print media and social media.

Over the past two weeks, the grand old party’s top three leaders ex-chief Rahul Gandhi, incumbent chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed several rallies and roadshows across the phase 1 seats and kept the campaign positive.

“Our issue-based agenda is focused on making the lives of people better and the range of promises are backed by a proven track record of our state governments which have implemented similar guarantees,” said Dua.

According to the AICC functionary, the resource crunch that resulted from sealing of Congress bank accounts by the income tax department in an alleged tax case came as a blessing in disguise for the grand old party.

“Because of the resource crunch, we had to resort to a door-to-door campaign to distribute our manifesto among the voters. Our candidates also conducted door to door drives along with small corner meetings in the constituencies. These steps turned out to be low-cost and effective options for us,” said Dua.

Besides the social welfare guarantees, the Congress campaign also focused on the role of EVMs, corruption in the electoral bonds scheme and highlighted that the voters were looking for a change. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi expressed concern over the role of EVMs in their poll speeches and through various media interactions.

“In a recent interview, the PM tried to take credit for bringing transparency in the poll funding system through the electoral bonds. I just want to point out that the electoral bonds scheme was intentionally designed to be opaque and all this talk about transparency has started after the Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds as unconstitutional and forced the SBI to release data related to donors and recipients. Remember, the SBI had tried to delay release of that data and wanted to give it after the polls,” AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat BM Sandeep Kumar told ETV Bharat.

“The Congress has been coordinating the INDIA bloc and all through the campaign our leaders projected the opposition alliance which is fighting to save democracy,” he added.