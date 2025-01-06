ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Congress Announces Rs 2,500 Per Month For Women Under 'Pyari Didi Yojana'

New Delhi: Following continuous announcements by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi Pradesh Congress has also unveiled a new initiative for women. On Monday, the state Congress announced that if the party forms the government in Delhi, women will receive Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana'. The announcement was made by Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav, at the state Congress headquarters.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted that before the Karnataka elections, the party had promised to provide Rs 2,000 per month to women. Following the election victory, the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled that promise, with women now receiving Rs 2,000 per month under the 'Griha Lakshmi Yojana'. Additionally, the government has implemented the promise of providing 200 units of free electricity.

Similarly, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav criticised the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of making false promises to the people of Delhi. He emphasised that Congress, under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, had always fulfilled its promises and reiterated the party's commitment to women. Yadav stated that if Congress formed the government in Delhi, women would receive Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana'.

Alka Lamba, the National President of the Mahila Congress and candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, showed a photocopy of a passbook of a woman from Karnataka, demonstrating that Rs 2,000 per month had been directly transferred to her account under the scheme.