ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Congress Announces Rs 2,500 Per Month For Women Under 'Pyari Didi Yojana'

Lamba claimed Congress will form the next Delhi government, criticising the AAP administration as "permanent" yet ineffective in addressing the people's concerns.

Following continuous announcements by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi Pradesh Congress has also unveiled a new initiative for women.
Congress leaders also unveil a new initiative for women 'Pyari Didi Yojana' at a press conference in Delhi on Monday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Following continuous announcements by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi Pradesh Congress has also unveiled a new initiative for women. On Monday, the state Congress announced that if the party forms the government in Delhi, women will receive Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana'. The announcement was made by Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav, at the state Congress headquarters.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted that before the Karnataka elections, the party had promised to provide Rs 2,000 per month to women. Following the election victory, the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled that promise, with women now receiving Rs 2,000 per month under the 'Griha Lakshmi Yojana'. Additionally, the government has implemented the promise of providing 200 units of free electricity.

Similarly, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav criticised the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of making false promises to the people of Delhi. He emphasised that Congress, under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, had always fulfilled its promises and reiterated the party's commitment to women. Yadav stated that if Congress formed the government in Delhi, women would receive Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana'.

Alka Lamba, the National President of the Mahila Congress and candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, showed a photocopy of a passbook of a woman from Karnataka, demonstrating that Rs 2,000 per month had been directly transferred to her account under the scheme.

Lamba remarked that while Congress had kept its promises in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, the AAP government in Delhi had failed to deliver on its promises. She expressed hope that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann would soon reveal similar schemes for women in Punjab, akin to their earlier promise of Rs 1,000 per month.

Lamba further stated that Congress is poised to form the next government in Delhi, claiming that the current AAP government has become "permanent" and is unable to address the concerns of the people effectively.

Read more: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: New Delhi Seat Set For A High-Voltage Contest

New Delhi: Following continuous announcements by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi Pradesh Congress has also unveiled a new initiative for women. On Monday, the state Congress announced that if the party forms the government in Delhi, women will receive Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana'. The announcement was made by Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav, at the state Congress headquarters.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted that before the Karnataka elections, the party had promised to provide Rs 2,000 per month to women. Following the election victory, the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled that promise, with women now receiving Rs 2,000 per month under the 'Griha Lakshmi Yojana'. Additionally, the government has implemented the promise of providing 200 units of free electricity.

Similarly, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav criticised the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of making false promises to the people of Delhi. He emphasised that Congress, under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, had always fulfilled its promises and reiterated the party's commitment to women. Yadav stated that if Congress formed the government in Delhi, women would receive Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana'.

Alka Lamba, the National President of the Mahila Congress and candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, showed a photocopy of a passbook of a woman from Karnataka, demonstrating that Rs 2,000 per month had been directly transferred to her account under the scheme.

Lamba remarked that while Congress had kept its promises in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, the AAP government in Delhi had failed to deliver on its promises. She expressed hope that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann would soon reveal similar schemes for women in Punjab, akin to their earlier promise of Rs 1,000 per month.

Lamba further stated that Congress is poised to form the next government in Delhi, claiming that the current AAP government has become "permanent" and is unable to address the concerns of the people effectively.

Read more: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: New Delhi Seat Set For A High-Voltage Contest

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI PRADESH CONGRESS COMMITTEEPYARI DIDI YOJANA FOR WOMENDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025DELHI CONGRESS PYARI DIDI YOJANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.