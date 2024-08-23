Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Drishti IAS Institute To Relocate To Noida From Delhi

New Delhi: Drishti IAS, a civil services coaching centre, based in Delhi, has decided to relocate its coaching institute from Delhi. Vikas Divyakirti, director of the institute, has announced the decision to shift the coaching out of Mukherjee Nagar to Noida considering the safety of the students. The decision is a result of recent incidents, including the tragic drowning of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a building in Old Rajendra Nagar and subsequent actions taken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to seal coaching centres operating in basements.

Many coaching centres in areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Old Rajendra Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Karol Bagh have been sealed by the MCD due to safety violations and non-compliance with regulations. It has been reported that most of the buildings in Mukherjee Nagar where coaching institutes operate do not meet safety standards and lack necessary certifications, such as fire NOCs. Therefore, it is anticipated that many coaching institutes will relocate from Mukherjee Nagar to other areas.

Mukherjee Nagar is currently a major hub of coaching institutes, with over 100 such institutes catering to lakhs of students. The area has been affected by problems such as high rents charged by PG operators, water contamination from nearby drainage, and lack of safety in many buildings. Moving out of Mukherjee Nagar could offer students improved living conditions and access to cleaner air and water.