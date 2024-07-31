ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of SUV Driver, Basement Co-Owners

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar rejected the bail plea of driver Manuj Kathuria and basement four owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh. Kathuria has been accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell, breach the gates of the three-story building, and inundate the basement. The other co-owners have been charged with abetting the offences.

A Delhi Court rejected the bail pleas of an SUV driver and four owners of the coaching centre basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A court here Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of an SUV driver and four owners of the coaching centre basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area which was flooded with rainwater and led to the death of three civil services aspirants.

Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar rejected the bail plea of driver Manuj Kathuria and basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh. "All the bail applications are dismissed," the judge said.

Kathuria has been accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement. The four co-owners have been charged with abetting the offences. The five accused were arrested on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, a magisterial court had sent to 14 days judicial custody Rau's IAS Study Circle owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh. Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings).

