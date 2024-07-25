Delhi CM's Aide Moves SC Seeking Bail In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar, personal secretary to Kejriwal, is currently in judicial custody. It has been alleged that he assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. Kumar was arrested on May 18.

According to the top court website, Kumar filed the bail plea on July 19 and it was registered on July 24. Kumar moved the apex court challenging the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court, which declined to grant him bail in the case. Kumar has maintained that false allegations have been levelled against him and, pointing the probe in the matter is over, he said that his custody is not required any more.

The High Court, while declining to entertain his bail plea, had said that he enjoys considerable influence and the court failed to see any ground to grant him the relief he sought. The High Court had said that, if bail were to be granted to him, there is a possibility that he may influence the witnesses or may even tamper with the evidence in the case.

On May 16, an FIR was registered against Kumar under various provisions of the IPC, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.