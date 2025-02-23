ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Says Govt Exchequer Left Empty By Previous Regime; Assures Bringing Women Aid Scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday alleged that the previous AAP government had left an "empty public exchequer" before the BJP dispensation, and assured that Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be implemented with detailed planning.

Gupta attended a meeting along with other BJP MLAs at the state party office ahead of the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the newly appointed chief minister said several phases of meetings have been held with the officers over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to the eligible women in Delhi.