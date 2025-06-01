Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Holy Dip At Har Ki Pauri On Completion Of 100 Days In Office

Haridwar: After completing 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta embarked on a two-day spiritual visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday, accompanied by her family.

The visit began with a holy dip at the revered Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, followed by a special worship and prayers to Goddess Ganga. "After completing nearly 100 days in office, I have come to this sacred land of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and took a holy dip in the Ganga along with my family. Bowing at the feet of Maa Ganga, I pray for a Viksit Bharat, in which Delhi too plays its part and moves forward as a model of prosperity for the nation," Gupta told the media after the rituals.

Gupta, along with his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, dropped by the ashram of spiritual leader Sadhvi Rithambara. The duo also inaugurated the 'Vatsalya Ganga Ashray', a newly constructed Dharamshala in Haridwar. Gupta's itinerary also includes attending the evening Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh. The Delhi CM is scheduled to visit the Kedarnath shrine on Monday, according to the sources.

The BJP-led Delhi government marked the completion of its first 100 days in power on Saturday. On this occasion, the government released a 'workbook' outlining key public welfare initiatives and developmental milestones achieved under Gupta's leadership.

"On the completion of 100 days of service of the BJP government in Delhi, a workbook was released, which includes details of the major achievements so far and future plans," CM Gupta wrote on X.

The BJP had returned to power in Delhi after a hiatus of 27 years by securing a landslide victory in the Assembly elections held in February. The 100-day report card highlights initiatives in areas like education, healthcare, infrastructure and women's safety, which CM Gupta has repeatedly emphasised as top priorities during her tenure.

Before leaving for Haridwar, Gupta participated in the Yamuna Aarti, organised on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of 17th century queen Ahilyabai Holkar at Vasudev Ghat (ISBT) on Saturday evening. A large number of women, social organisation members and devotees participated in this occasion. Gupta honoured women's power and Indian cultural values ​​and made them aware of the conservation of the Yamuna River.

"Ahilyabai Holkar was the inspiration for justice, service spirit and women's leadership. The cultural ideals she established through the conservation of the Narmada River and the construction of ghats in Malwa are still relevant today. Inspired by the same values, the Delhi government is also prioritising cleanliness and the revival of the Yamuna. Even 100 days ago, we stood at the feet of Mother Yamuna with the pledge of cleanliness. After 100 days, I am standing here once again, but this time with a strong belief that our government has taken concrete and decisive steps for the cleanliness of Yamuna. Such steps will prove to be a milestone in the times to come," Gupta said.