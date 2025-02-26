ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Gupta To Propose Mohan Singh Bisht's Name For Deputy Speaker Post On Feb 27

Rekha Gupta will propose the name of BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for the post of deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi CM Gupta To Propose Mohan Singh Bisht's Name For Deputy Speaker Post On Feb 27
File photo of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will propose the name of BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for the post of deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly on February 27, the third day of the session. With no other contenders in the fray for the post. According to the list of business provided by the Delhi Assembly Speaker's office, two separate motions will be moved to elect Bisht to the post.

The first motion will be moved by CM Gupta and seconded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa while the second motion will be proposed by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma and backed by Gajender Singh Yadav. Bisht, a six-time MLA and veteran BJP leader, won the Mustafabad assembly seat in the February 5 Delhi polls. He defeated AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes.

Before this, he represented Karawal Nagar in the Delhi Assembly multiple times, first winning the seat in 1988 and serving it until 2015. Bisht won the seat again in 2020. Apart from the election of deputy speaker, the third day of the session will also see discussions under Rule 280, allowing members to raise matters with the Chair's permission.

Additionally, the Assembly will continue debating the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, which CM Gupta had laid before the House on February 25.

