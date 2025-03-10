New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed students on the second day of the three-day Student Parliament organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the NDMC Convention Centre here. During this, she recalled her student life, shared her experiences with the ABVP Student Council and sought suggestions from them for the upcoming Delhi Budget.

She said that the students that the council gave her a platform for the first time in 1993. “I started raising issues related to students by actively joining the organisation. I started participating in student movements,” she said.

Students From Across India Joining the Student Parliament

“During student days we used to raise slogans that we are the women of India; we are not flowers but sparks. The journey that started with this slogan continues today,” she said. “It is because of the values ​​of the Student Council that I have reached here.”

CM Rekha said that she felt very happy to come to the Student Parliament and recalled the old days. “The way students have come from every corner of the country to join the Student Parliament, a miniature India is being seen here. For the upcoming budget of Delhi, I have also taken suggestions from the students here on how we can move towards a developed Delhi by including their issues in the budget,” she said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins ABVP Student Parliament, Seeks Budget Suggestions (ETV Bharat)

Students Raised Issues Related To Education, Health and Self-Reliance

Delhi CM said that in the student parliament, the students have raised issues related to education, health and self-reliance. “These issues are important for the society. We can make the country developed only by moving towards education, health, women empowerment, and self-reliance,” she said.

Aparajita, State Co-Minister of Vidhyarthi Parishad Delhi and former Secretary of DU Students Union, who participated in the student parliament, said that a survey was conducted among the students on the issues of women's health, education, and self-reliance in which 28000 students filled out the forms and shared their suggestions and views on them. “A demand letter will be prepared regarding these, and it will be given to the government. Issues related to women have been discussed seriously in the student parliament,” she said.

Student Parliament Organised From March 9 to 11

National Secretary of ABVP, Kshama Sharma, said that the issue of women's safety was also discussed in the Student Parliament, and students from different states of the country have shared their views on it.

The three-day event organised by the ABVP Student Council is being held from March 9 to 11, in which several issues of people were discussed.

On the first day of Parliament, concerns concerning tribal society were highlighted. On the second day, topics concerning female students were discussed in the Student Parliament. The third day, Tuesday, will focus on concerns affecting North East students. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to attend Tuesday's session.