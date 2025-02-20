ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds First Cabinet Meeting, Announces Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat

A view of Delhi BJP office decorated with flowers on the eve of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government held its first Cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat after being sworn in and passed two key agendas. The government announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.

After the meeting, Gupta briefed the media, stating, "In today’s first Cabinet meeting, we discussed two main issues. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, with Rs 5 lakh top-up facilities, which was not implemented by the previous Delhi government, will be introduced as soon as possible. Additionally, we will table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.”

She added, “We have also discussed other issues, which will be addressed soon.”

Gupta further outlined her portfolio, stating that she will oversee General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Planning, and other unallocated departments.