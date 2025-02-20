Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds First Cabinet Meeting, Announces Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government held its first Cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat after being sworn in and passed two key agendas. The government announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.
After the meeting, Gupta briefed the media, stating, "In today’s first Cabinet meeting, we discussed two main issues. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, with Rs 5 lakh top-up facilities, which was not implemented by the previous Delhi government, will be introduced as soon as possible. Additionally, we will table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.”
She added, “We have also discussed other issues, which will be addressed soon.”
Gupta further outlined her portfolio, stating that she will oversee General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Planning, and other unallocated departments.
The newly appointed ministers have been assigned the following portfolios:
- Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma: Public Works Department, Legislative Affairs, I&FC, Water, and Gurudwara Elections.
- Ashish Sood: Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, and Technical Education.
- Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Food & Supplies, Forest & Environment, and Industries.
- Kapil Mishra: Law & Justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Art & Culture, Language, and Tourism.
- Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh: Health & Family Welfare, Transport, and Information Technology.
When asked about the Mahila Samman Yojana, the Chief Minister responded, “This is our government and our agenda. Let us work; the former Chief Minister (Atishi) does not need to tell us what to do.”
Before chairing the Cabinet meeting, CM Gupta, along with her ministers, performed Yamuna Aarti, reiterating her vision and commitment to ensuring the timely cleaning of the River Yamuna.