Delhi Govt Offers Jobs To 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims' Kin, CM Rekha Gupta Hands Over Joining Letters

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday handed over job letters to the families of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Chief minister Rekha Gupta distributed joining letters to 19 persons during a programme organised at Delhi Secretariat, as part of the government's initiative to provide employment to 125 affected families.

During the event, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The way the massacre took place during the riots, everyone who suffered held their patience till today. Now, it has been decided to give jobs to 125 such families. Letters have been handed over to 19 today."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes joining letters for government jobs to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots (ETV Bharat)

The chief minister said that Kashmiri migrants were deprived of government assistance, but now her government has started providing the assistance. "Till date, there was no relief for deaths during Covid. We have now formed a committee so that they get relief as soon as possible. Those who resisted the Emergency will now get pension. The government will fulfill the demands and kin of all 125 anti-Sikh riot victims will get jobs soon," she said.

Those who were handed over job letters said they were supposed to receive jobs in 2005 but their plight was ignored. "Our fight has finally been successful. Thanks to the BJP government which is pro-people," they said.

Taking a dig at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CM Gupta said, "Congress and AAP deprived 1984 riots victims of their rights. They (the previous governments) did not provide any kind of support to the victims. It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the victims have been given financial assistance. Now, under the guidance of PM Modi, the Delhi government has promised to give jobs to 125 people from these Sikh families. The government stands with families of all victims."

Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this was not just any random programme, but a strong step towards justice and respect. "I thank Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from the bottom of my heart, who worked to heal the wounds of Sikh families who were ignored for years."

He further said that for many years the Kejriwal government only made promises, but nothing was implemented. "But today, under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta's initiative, we stand with those families whose pain was continuously ignored by the previous government."

During Tuesday's event, many members of the affected families, including the President of the Gurdwara Managing Committee from Delhi, Harmeet Singh Kalka, were present in the Secretariat.