Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Attacked' During Public Grievance Hearing; BJP Condemns, Congress Calls It 'Unfortunate'

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by an unidentified person during a public grievance hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines here on Wednesday.

While there is no clear information on the intention of the alleged attacker, the incident has prompted Delhi Police to put up barricades outside the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan and further tighten the security.

As per sources, police have apprehended one person in connection with the attack and taken him to Civil Lines police station for interrogation.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has strongly condemned the attack. "A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details," said Delhi BJP in a statement.

Speaking to media, Sachdeva said, "During Jan Sunvai this morning, a man approached the CM, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Police are verfying his identity.. The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head."

The Delhi BJP chief also rubbished rumours about CM Gupta being slapped by the miscreant. "The slap or stone-throwing stories are all fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is taking rest for now but she has said that she will not cancel her programmes," Sachdeva said.

Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav termed it "unfortunate" and said the incident exposes the reality of women's safety in the national capital. "The Chief Minister leads the entire Delhi and I feel that such incidents cannot be condemned enough. But this incident also exposes the reality of women's safety. If the Chief Minister of Delhi is not safe, then how can a common man or a common woman be safe?" he questioned.

Senior AAP leader and former CM Atishi said, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence."

"We hope Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprit(s)," she added.

One Suresh Khandelwal, who was present at the spot, said, "I reached here and soon after the CM came out. She started meeting people. He (the accused) was looking for an opportunity and attacked her... It happened around 8.05-8.10 AM. Police took him away..."