Delhi CM, Ministers Allowed To Buy High-End Mobile Phones; Govt To Cover Unlimited Landline Bills Too

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet will now be able to purchase high-end mobile phones using the state exchequer. The General Administration Department (GAD) has revised a 2013 order, which had put a ceiling on it.

According to the new directive, the chief minister can buy a mobile phone worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while each minister in the cabinet will be allowed to purchase up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The previous cap set in 2013 was Rs 50,000 for the CM and Rs 45,000 for ministers.

Although mobile phones can be purchased under government funds, SIM cards will not be provided as the CM and minister can use their numbers as per their wish.

The GAD order has also expanded similar provisions to senior bureaucrats, including the chief secretary (CS), additional chief secretary (ADS) and Principal Secretary (PS).

The CS can now purchase mobile phones worth between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh, up from the earlier Rs 30,000–Rs 40,000 limit. Secretaries to ministers will be allowed to make purchases up to Rs 50,000.

A copy of 2013 order which had put a ceiling of purchase of mobile phones by Delhi CM and cabinet minister (ETV Bharat)

The order clarifies that mobile phones cannot be replaced within two years unless repair costs exceed 50 per cent of the original price. In such a case, replacements may be allowed.

Additionally, the GAD has made special provisions for landline installations at officials’ residences, and full reimbursement of call charges for the chief minister and cabinet ministers.

In response to the announcement, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party expressed sharp criticism against the Delhi government. Taking to the social media site, AAP’s Delhi president, Saurabh Bhardwaj, jabbed at the move

“Congratulations to Delhi BJP's Chief Minister and Ministers. The plan for CM and Ministers to get phones worth 1.5/1.25 lakh and unlimited bills has been passed, development should happen, someone's development is happening,” he wrote on X. “If 2500 wasn't given, so what , -If private school fees increased, so what, -If there was heavy waterlogging in Delhi, so what , If there was hours-long traffic jam in the rain, so what, -If pensions of thousands of widows were cut, so what, -If a poor person's house was demolished, so what”

“A committee was formed to give 2500 to women, March 8 has passed, they're playing the committee-committee game - not a single woman has been given 2500. They should have formed a committee for their own phones too, discussing for years how much the phone should cost,” Bhardwaj adds.