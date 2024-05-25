'India Will Not Tolerate Interference': Kejriwal on Pakistan Ex Minister Chaudhry's Comment

Hyderabad : AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday gave a sharp reaction to a message posted by former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry on X. Kejriwal told Fawad Chaudhry that the situation in Pakistan is very bad and advised him to take care of his own country.

Kejriwal's reaction came after Chaudhry said on X, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism." Chaudhry made this post on a day when all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are voting in the sixth phase on Saturday. Chaudhry's messages on social media purportedly targetting the BJP have raised political temperatures during the ongoing election in India.

Reacting to Chaudhry's post, the Delhi CM replied on X, "The elections taking place in India are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism." Kejriwal further said, "Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country."

Chaudhry once again reacted to Kejriwal's advice, saying that election may be each country's own issue but extremism is a borderless phenomenon requiring everyone to be concerned. "CM sb! Indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it BD, India or Pak so everyone with some conscience must be concerned….situation in Pak is very far for ideal but individuals must strive for better Society wherever they are," Chaudhry told Kejriwal.

Also, Chaudhry sought to draw comparisons in the way elections are fought in India and Pakistan. "Politician speech in India is not complete without Pakistan bashing whereas, in Pak no one is really bothered about Indian politics why is that? One reason may be that Pak is synonymous with significance of Muslim India and BJP use Pakistan to express anti MUSLIM sentiments?" he said.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Kejriwal said that he voted today with his father, wife and children. "My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote," he added.