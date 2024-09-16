ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Asks Delhi L-G For Time To Meet On Sep 17, Likely To Tender Resignation: AAP

author img

By PTI

Published : 11 minutes ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy only when people acknowledged them as honest.

Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks Time From L-G For Meeting On Tuesday; Likely To Tender Tesignation: AAP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time for a meeting with Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday and is likely to tender his resignation, AAP said.

The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest". "The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said on Monday.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time for a meeting with Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday and is likely to tender his resignation, AAP said.

The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest". "The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said on Monday.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

Last Updated : 3 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KEJRIWAL TO RESIGN TOMORROWKEJRIWAL SEEKS LG TIME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.